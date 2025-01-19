Bradford's Cultural Symphony: City of Culture 2025 takes center stage

Bradford in northern England's West Yorkshire has kicked off its City of Culture 2025 celebrations, drawing participation from the British Indian community to highlight the region's diverse cultural tapestry, bustling bazaars, and renowned curry establishments.

After securing the UK City of Culture title against 20 other applicants, Bradford celebrates the occasion with a weekend of dazzling performances, reflecting the area's multicultural spirit where a significant portion of the populace is of South Asian descent.

Throughout the year, a series of events and exhibitions, inspired by the city's unique landscape, are set to commemorate Bradford's rich cultural heritage as a former industrial hub and the world's first UNESCO City of Film. These activities promise a compelling cultural experience for both local residents and visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)