Political Drama 'Emergency' Grips Audiences Amid Controversy

'Emergency' has collected Rs 7.39 crore at the domestic box office in two days. The film, focusing on India's 1975 Emergency period, faces controversy over its portrayal of the Sikh community. Despite protests and restricted screenings in Punjab, it gained wide attention nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The political drama 'Emergency,' starring Kangana Ranaut, has amassed Rs 7.39 crore at the domestic box office within its first two days of release, according to the film's producers.

Ranaut portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, capturing the tense 21 months of the Emergency period from 1975 to 1977. Despite facing controversy over its depiction of the Sikh community, the film was released nationwide on Friday following numerous delays.

While momentum builds for the Box Office hit, 'Emergency' was not screened in Punjab due to protests. Kangana called the restricted screening a 'complete harassment of art and the artist.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

