Remembering the Valor of Maharana Pratap

BJP and Samajwadi Party leaders paid tribute to Maharana Pratap on his death anniversary, highlighting his unwavering dedication and valor. Born in 1540, he became the 13th king of the Sisodia dynasty in Mewar. Leaders hailed him as a symbol of courage and inspiration for all.

Updated: 19-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:36 IST
Leaders from BJP and the Samajwadi Party marked the death anniversary of Maharana Pratap on Sunday, emphasizing his enduring legacy of dedication to India.

Maharana Pratap, born in 1540, served as the 13th king of the Sisodia dynasty in Rajasthan's Mewar region. His life, underscored by his unwavering commitment to his homeland, remains noteworthy.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya praised Maharana Pratap's courage, while Akhilesh Yadav and BJP chief Bhupendra Singh also celebrated his valor and patriotism, viewing him as an everlasting source of inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

