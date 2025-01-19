AI-Powered Management Revolutionizes Maha Kumbh's Crowd Control

The sprawling expanse of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has become a centerpiece of technological advancement in crowd management, utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for real-time monitoring and control. Spanning 10,000 acres, it draws over a crore of pilgrims and visitors, necessitating unprecedented levels of oversight.

The event adopts an advanced surveillance network, incorporating more than 3,000 cameras, underwater drones, and an army of 60,000 personnel. An Integrated Control Command Centre (ICCC) with a dedicated team ensures vigilant scrutiny over the event, leveraging AI for precision over 'guesstimates', as described by Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar.

During its 45-day duration, more than seven crore pilgrims are expected to take part. The administration coordinates with transportation departments to handle the influx efficiently. With ongoing challenges in crowd management, the Uttar Pradesh government reaches out to national police academies to study and enhance these strategies further.

