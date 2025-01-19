Pedaling for a Pollution-Free Future: Cyclists' Epic Journey Across India

A group of enthusiastic cyclists from Mumbai have embarked on a challenging expedition, pedaling their way from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to promote a 'pollution-free India'. Departing from Jammu on Sunday morning, they expressed joy in being able to cycle on snow.

These cyclists, aged between 54 and 67, were flagged off by Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain, who wished them success in their 4080-kilometer journey expected to last 40 days. Their mission is to raise environmental awareness and inspire healthier lifestyles through cycling.

Satish Jadhav, the eldest of the group at 67, highlighted cycling as crucial to health and environmental conservation. He fulfilled his dream of pedaling on snow and encouraged youngsters to embrace nature and adopt cycling for fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)