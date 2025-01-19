Left Menu

Pedaling for a Pollution-Free Future: Cyclists' Epic Journey Across India

Five cyclists from Mumbai commence a 4080 km expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, promoting a pollution-free India. Ranging from ages 54 to 67, they aim to inspire environmental awareness and fitness. Supported by Jammu's ADGP, they embark on a journey highlighting cycling's health and eco-friendly benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:51 IST
A group of enthusiastic cyclists from Mumbai have embarked on a challenging expedition, pedaling their way from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to promote a 'pollution-free India'. Departing from Jammu on Sunday morning, they expressed joy in being able to cycle on snow.

These cyclists, aged between 54 and 67, were flagged off by Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain, who wished them success in their 4080-kilometer journey expected to last 40 days. Their mission is to raise environmental awareness and inspire healthier lifestyles through cycling.

Satish Jadhav, the eldest of the group at 67, highlighted cycling as crucial to health and environmental conservation. He fulfilled his dream of pedaling on snow and encouraged youngsters to embrace nature and adopt cycling for fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

