Fire Erupts at Maha Kumbh Mela Leaving Tent Destruction in its Wake

A devastating fire, ignited by a cylinder blast, swept through the Maha Kumbh Mela, destroying 18 tents in Sector 19. While no casualties have been reported, firefighters are actively working to control the blaze. The event, part of a 45-day festival, has seen millions of attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 19-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A massive fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday following a cylinder explosion, officials reported. The incident led to 18 tents in Sector 19 being engulfed in flames.

According to Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra, the explosion resulted from two LPG cylinders going off, sparking a significant blaze in the campsite. Firefighters are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the fire.

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma confirmed that 15 fire tenders are at the scene attempting to control the conflagration. The official X handle of the Maha Kumbh 2025 expressed regret over the incident, urging for the safety of all involved. The Mela, which commenced on January 13, has attracted over 7.72 crore pilgrims so far with 46.95 lakh taking part in rituals on the day of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

