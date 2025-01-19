Left Menu

Intruder Stabs Bollywood Star: Mystery Deepens

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested for attacking Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra home. Shehzad entered India illegally and attempted theft at Khan's residence, resulting in the attack. The incident sparked investigations into potential international conspiracy.

An intruder who attacked Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra home was arrested shortly after the incident. The suspect, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, is a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India.

Shehzad, who altered his name to Bijoy Das, targeted Khan's residence with intentions of theft. Early in the morning, he scaled the building to the 12th floor, gaining entry through a bathroom window. He was discovered by the staff, leading to a confrontation with Khan.

Police are investigating possible international motives behind the attack, considering Shehzad's foreign origins and entry into India. The court noted that the proposition of an international conspiracy by the police cannot be dismissed.

