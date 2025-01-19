Left Menu

Intruder Arrested in Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan's Dramatic Attack Case

A Bangladeshi national illegally entered India, targeted Saif Ali Khan's residence, and launched an attack. The suspect, struggling financially, sought substantial money and armed himself with tools. The arrest led to speculations of a wider conspiracy, currently under investigation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:30 IST
Bollywood was shaken when Saif Ali Khan became a victim of a premeditated attack, allegedly involving an intruder who illegally entered India. The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, targeted Khan's home in Bandra West on January 16, with the presumed intent to burglarize.

Authorities revealed that Shehzad, who assumed the alias Bijoy Das upon entering India, traversed through complex routes to breach security, only to be discovered by Khan's staff. The situation escalated when Shehzad demanded Rs 1 crore and consequently attacked the actor, leading to a series of dramatic events.

The police have charged Shehzad under various legal provisions, hinting at potential international ties, as the investigation unfolds. This has raised serious questions about security and illegal immigration, placing Bollywood under an unwelcomed spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

