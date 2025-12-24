Left Menu

Ex-Employee Nabbed for Bold Office Burglary

A 45-year-old man, Aash Mohd, has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing his former workplace in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area. He was caught in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, with Rs 7.50 lakh and two mobile phones, utilizing his knowledge of the office layout. The arrest followed a detailed investigation using technical surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:40 IST
Ex-Employee Nabbed for Bold Office Burglary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man, Aash Mohd, has been apprehended in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly committing a burglary at his previous workplace located in East Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area. The arrest comes after a detailed investigation, police sources revealed on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Police, Aash Mohd was formerly employed at the burglarized office and exploited his insider knowledge of the premises to execute the heist. The crime came to light on December 17 when complainant Md Harul Malik reported the missing cash and mobile phones from his office.

Following a thorough investigation involving technical surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage, authorities tracked Mohd to Meerut, where they managed to recover Rs 7.50 lakh and two mobile phones based on his confession. He has since been taken into custody, pending further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025