Ex-Employee Nabbed for Bold Office Burglary
A 45-year-old man, Aash Mohd, has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing his former workplace in Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area. He was caught in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, with Rs 7.50 lakh and two mobile phones, utilizing his knowledge of the office layout. The arrest followed a detailed investigation using technical surveillance.
A 45-year-old man, Aash Mohd, has been apprehended in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly committing a burglary at his previous workplace located in East Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area. The arrest comes after a detailed investigation, police sources revealed on Wednesday.
According to the Delhi Police, Aash Mohd was formerly employed at the burglarized office and exploited his insider knowledge of the premises to execute the heist. The crime came to light on December 17 when complainant Md Harul Malik reported the missing cash and mobile phones from his office.
Following a thorough investigation involving technical surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage, authorities tracked Mohd to Meerut, where they managed to recover Rs 7.50 lakh and two mobile phones based on his confession. He has since been taken into custody, pending further legal action.
