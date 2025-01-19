Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela: A Grand Confluence of Faith and Modernity

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj sees massive participation with high-profile attendees expected, including President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the event's blend of tradition and modernity and highlighted the significant number of devotees from around the world participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:38 IST
Maha Kumbh Mela: A Grand Confluence of Faith and Modernity
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is rapidly gaining momentum with dignitaries like President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi anticipated to attend. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced future plans for their participation while hailing the event's grand scale.

Adityanath noted the event's unique appeal to international visitors, who despite language barriers, expressed profound reverence for the cultural and spiritual heritage of India. The chief minister praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for enhancing the event's global standing.

An extensive aerial survey and coordinated efforts between central and state departments ensure the safety and convenience of the massive influx of devotees. Adityanath expressed confidence that the remaining major bathing events will proceed smoothly, celebrated by both domestic and international participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025