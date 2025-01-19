Maha Kumbh Mela: A Grand Confluence of Faith and Modernity

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is rapidly gaining momentum with dignitaries like President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi anticipated to attend. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced future plans for their participation while hailing the event's grand scale.

Adityanath noted the event's unique appeal to international visitors, who despite language barriers, expressed profound reverence for the cultural and spiritual heritage of India. The chief minister praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for enhancing the event's global standing.

An extensive aerial survey and coordinated efforts between central and state departments ensure the safety and convenience of the massive influx of devotees. Adityanath expressed confidence that the remaining major bathing events will proceed smoothly, celebrated by both domestic and international participants.

