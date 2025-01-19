Legacy of Laughter: Remembering Cartoonist 'Kak'
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan paid tribute to the late Harish Chandra Shukla, also known as 'Kak,' a renowned cartoonist who passed away at 85. Khan highlighted Kak's impactful contributions to art and politics and lamented the void left by his passing.
19-01-2025
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan offered his condolences to the family of acclaimed cartoonist Harish Chandra Shukla, known as 'Kak,' after his passing earlier this month.
The governor visited Shukla's family in Ghaziabad, expressing disbelief at Kak's demise. "It is hard to believe Kak ji is no more," Khan said. He emphasized the impact Shukla had in bringing joy to many.
Praising Shukla's artistic contributions, Khan remarked, "Kak ji's cartoons offered profound insights into politics." Shukla passed away on January 1 at 85, leaving behind a lasting legacy in art and society.
