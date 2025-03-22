Gadkari Criticizes Politicians for Exploiting Caste Politics

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took a bold stance on Saturday, accusing political leaders of exploiting caste politics for their selfish interests, while asserting that the general populace is not inherently casteist.

During his speech at a public event, Gadkari underscored the detrimental role of politicizing backwardness, calling for a societal shift towards eradicating social inequality and caste discrimination.

He pointedly remarked, "People are not casteist but political leaders are for their selfish interests," urging that the change should begin with self-reflection and individual action.

(With inputs from agencies.)