Left Menu

Family Feuds and Sugar Institute Meetings: The Pawar Politics Dynamics Unfold

Amidst political tensions in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar met with his nephew, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute. This meeting sparked reactions from Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, highlighting the ongoing rift. Discussions centered on sugar industry matters, with assurances no political motives were involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:58 IST
Family Feuds and Sugar Institute Meetings: The Pawar Politics Dynamics Unfold
Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar met with his nephew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute, sparking sharp reactions from ally Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. This encounter highlighted the ongoing tensions within the Maharashtra political landscape.

Raut, whose party is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with NCP (SP) and Congress, reiterated that Shiv Sena (UBT) maintains no contact with those who left the party. His comments come amid previous discontent regarding Sharad Pawar's past gestures toward rival Shiv Sena leaders.

Despite the political undercurrents, the meeting's official agenda centered on topics like the use of Artificial Intelligence in the sugar industry, as clarified by NCP (SP) leaders including Amol Matale and Supriya Sule. It was underscored that the gathering was devoid of political discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025