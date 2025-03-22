Family Feuds and Sugar Institute Meetings: The Pawar Politics Dynamics Unfold

In a significant political development, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar met with his nephew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute, sparking sharp reactions from ally Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. This encounter highlighted the ongoing tensions within the Maharashtra political landscape.

Raut, whose party is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with NCP (SP) and Congress, reiterated that Shiv Sena (UBT) maintains no contact with those who left the party. His comments come amid previous discontent regarding Sharad Pawar's past gestures toward rival Shiv Sena leaders.

Despite the political undercurrents, the meeting's official agenda centered on topics like the use of Artificial Intelligence in the sugar industry, as clarified by NCP (SP) leaders including Amol Matale and Supriya Sule. It was underscored that the gathering was devoid of political discussions.

