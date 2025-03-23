Tensions Rise in Bihar Politics Amid National Anthem Controversy

In a charged pre-election atmosphere in Bihar, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has stepped forward to defend Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against allegations of disrespecting the national anthem. The controversy unfolded after Kumar was reportedly seen smiling and waving during the anthem at an event.

Manjhi, who leads the Hindustani Awam Morcha (S), criticized opposition leaders for targeting Kumar, particularly singling out Tejashwi Yadav. Asserting Kumar's leadership, Manjhi highlighted the CM's two-decade tenure marked by good governance and accomplishments recognized worldwide.

Amidst growing tension, Manjhi rebuked recent political entrants who question Kumar's ability to honor the national anthem. As the assembly elections draw near, these disputes underscore the intensifying political rivalry shaping the regional landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)