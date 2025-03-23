Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Bihar Politics Amid National Anthem Controversy

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi defends Bihar CM Nitish Kumar amidst allegations of disrespecting the national anthem. Manjhi criticizes the opposition, particularly Tejashwi Yadav, for attacking Kumar, who he says has led Bihar with good governance for 20 years. The controversy reflects rising political tensions ahead of Bihar elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaya | Updated: 23-03-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 09:13 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged pre-election atmosphere in Bihar, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has stepped forward to defend Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against allegations of disrespecting the national anthem. The controversy unfolded after Kumar was reportedly seen smiling and waving during the anthem at an event.

Manjhi, who leads the Hindustani Awam Morcha (S), criticized opposition leaders for targeting Kumar, particularly singling out Tejashwi Yadav. Asserting Kumar's leadership, Manjhi highlighted the CM's two-decade tenure marked by good governance and accomplishments recognized worldwide.

Amidst growing tension, Manjhi rebuked recent political entrants who question Kumar's ability to honor the national anthem. As the assembly elections draw near, these disputes underscore the intensifying political rivalry shaping the regional landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

