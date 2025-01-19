Left Menu

Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Weds Tennis Star Himani Mor

Javelin icon Neeraj Chopra recently married tennis player Himani Mor in a private ceremony. The couple, who shared the news via social media, is on their honeymoon. Himani is pursuing a master's in sports management in the U.S. and belongs to Sonipat, Haryana. Neeraj announced the wedding unexpectedly to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's javelin hero Neeraj Chopra, at 27, has married 25-year-old tennis player Himani Mor in a private ceremony that has surprised many. The duo announced their union on Chopra's social media platforms, enchanting fans with the unexpected development.

The couple has since embarked on their honeymoon, leaving from India after a charming celebration. Himani Mor, daughter of Chand Ram, hails from Sonipat and is presently pursuing a Master's Degree in Sports Management at Franklin Pierce University, New Hampshire. Her tennis accolades include a gold in the 2016 World Junior Tennis Championship in Malaysia and national competitions under her belt.

Neeraj Chopra, known for his Olympic accomplishments including a gold in Tokyo, continues to make headlines both professionally and personally. With training experiences in South Africa under record-holder Jan Zelezny, Chopra remains a prominent figure in athletics, and his recent marriage has added an exciting chapter to his story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

