Biden's Reflective Farewell in South Carolina: A Journey of Faith and Politics

On his last full day in office, President Joe Biden traveled to South Carolina to address the Royal Missionary Baptist Church congregation, encouraging Americans to retain hope for a brighter future. Reflecting on the civil rights movement's impact on his life, Biden expressed gratitude for South Carolina's pivotal support in his 2020 primary win.

Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Biden emphasized the continuous struggle for equality, urging citizens to keep the faith. He was also actively involved in peace efforts, notably discussing the recently brokered Gaza ceasefire, advising the incoming administration under Donald Trump.

Biden's visit, accompanied by Rep. Jim Clyburn, included a tour of the International African American Museum. Despite withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, Biden's relationship with South Carolina, and its African American electorate, remains a critical aspect of his legacy.

