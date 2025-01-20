Left Menu

Karan Veer Mehra Triumphs in Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale

Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18, with Vivian DSena as the runner-up. Chum Darang, hailed for her personality, secured fifth place. Known for her strong gameplay, she expressed gratitude for fans' support. Celebrities graced the finale, broadcast on Colors TV and JioCinema.

Chum Darang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karan Veer Mehra won the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, beating Vivian DSena who secured the runner-up position, while Rajat Dalal claimed third place. Representing Northeast India and Arunachal Pradesh, Chum Darang finished fifth, earning widespread admiration for her personality and strategic gameplay. She expressed gratitude during an interview with ANI for the overwhelming support.

"I never imagined receiving so much love," Darang said. "Reaching the top five feels like a victory in itself, even if I don't have the trophy." She praised Karan Veer Mehra, calling him a deserving winner due to his popularity and performance. "The trophy being at his home is a positive outcome," she added.

Chum Darang, also known for her role in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' became a fan favorite due to her charming personality and skillful gameplay. From managing crucial tasks in the house to standing her ground during challenges, her journey to the finale was marked by determination. The finale saw eliminations beginning with Eisha Singh, followed by Darang and Avinash Mishra in fourth place, leaving Rajat Dalal as the third runner-up.

Adding star power to the event, Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor made appearances, with Junaid and Khushi promoting their upcoming movie 'Loveyapaa.' This marked Aamir Khan's debut appearance on the reality show. Bigg Boss 18 was broadcast on Colors TV and available for streaming on JioCinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

