TMC's Absent Celebrity MP Faces Criticism Amid Murshidabad Clashes

In West Bengal's Murshidabad, Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan has come under fire for his absence during the recent communal clashes, prompting calls for his visit by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. Pathan's lack of presence during the turmoil has drawn criticism from the opposition, which points to a deeper disconnect with grassroots workers due to his celebrity status.

Despite being a former cricketer and first-time MP, party sources expressed dissatisfaction with Pathan's perceived inattentiveness, particularly as selected photographs surfaced on social media amid the district's unrest. While the violence occurred outside his constituency, many argue Pathan's physical presence was necessary as three individuals lost their lives in the clashes.

The controversy escalated as BJP leaders seized the opportunity to criticize TMC, with BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar condemning the party's handling of the crisis. As the violence stemmed from protests over recent amendments to the Waqf Act, Pathan's absence has become a focal point in the ongoing political discourse in the state.

