India Today Group to Launch Indian Edition of HELLO! Magazine: A New Era for Celebrity News
The India Today Group is set to launch the Indian edition of the renowned HELLO! Magazine, aiming to set new standards in celebrity and lifestyle journalism. With a strong editorial lineup and strategic leadership, the magazine will feature print and digital content, building on HELLO!'s global reputation.
The India Today Group has announced the launch of the Indian edition of the iconic HELLO! Magazine, aiming to establish a new editorial benchmark in celebrity and lifestyle journalism in India. This move underscores the group's commitment to expanding its successful lifestyle portfolio.
Known for its credibility and leadership in media, the India Today Group boasts a rich history of reputable journalism. Its existing range of popular lifestyle magazines includes Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan. HELLO!, initially established in 1955 in Spain and now present in 19 countries, is celebrated for its extraordinary visual portrayal of celebrities, fashion, and exclusive events.
The editorial team will be led by Ruchika Mehta, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience, who returns to helm HELLO! India. Meanwhile, Sakshi Kohli, COO-Lifestyle & Business at India Today Group, will lead the business team. The magazine will have a robust presence across print and digital platforms, with plans for marquee events to engage its audience.
