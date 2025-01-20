Left Menu

Celebrities Shift in Stance: Embracing Trump's Second Era

The participation of celebrities in President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration reflects shifting attitudes towards his administration. While entertainers initially shunned him, recent events have seen notable names like Kid Rock and Snoop Dogg engaging. This marks a change from previous celebrity opposition during his initial term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:48 IST
Celebrities Shift in Stance: Embracing Trump's Second Era
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising twist, mainstream entertainers are increasingly associating with President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares for his second inauguration. Notable figures such as Carrie Underwood and Snoop Dogg have joined the roster, indicating a shift in celebrity engagement with the administration.

Eight years ago, Trump struggled to secure star power for his inauguration. Now, performers like Kid Rock and The Village People are taking center stage at events, a stark contrast to previous celebrity-led protests and opposition marches. While this shift doesn't signify universal support, it highlights changing tides in the celebrity ecosystem.

Despite lingering stigma, some celebrities are finding ways to navigate their involvement. This evolving narrative points to a more intricate relationship between politics and entertainment, as Trump appoints stars like Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson as cultural ambassadors, further blurring the lines between Hollywood and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025