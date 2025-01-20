Martin's Heartfelt Tribute to Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai Concert

In an unforgettable concert in Mumbai, British musician Martin captured the hearts of fans by paying tribute to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. The crowd erupted in cheers as Martin declared 'Shah Rukh Khan forever' during his performance, a sentiment he has expressed since 2019 on social media.

To further charm the audience, Martin attempted to speak Hindi and Marathi, endearing himself to fans who responded with warmth and enthusiasm. Despite claiming his proficiency in the languages was lacking, his efforts were met with appreciation and applause.

This visit marks the band's fourth trip to India, and they are set to continue their tour with performances in Ahmedabad later in January. Martin thanked Indian audiences for their generosity and called India one of their favorite places globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)