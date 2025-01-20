Left Menu

Swift Action Averts Disaster at Maha Kumbh Mela

A fire erupted near the Kinnar Akhara camp in Sector 16 at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Quick response helped avert disaster without any casualties. This incident follows a cylinder-triggered fire that engulfed 18 tents in Sector 19. No injuries were reported in either case.

Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:44 IST
  India

On Monday, a blaze erupted near the Kinnar Akhara camp in Sector 16 at the Maha Kumbh Mela, officials reported. Quick action ensured there were no casualties.

The incident follows a significant fire that broke out on Sunday, caused by a cylinder blast in Sector 19, which engulfed 18 tents at the world's largest religious festival.

Emergency personnel promptly addressed the Monday fire after smoke was detected by staff at the Ann Kshetra fire station, highlighting the effectiveness of their rapid response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

