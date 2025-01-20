Paul Schrader Embraces AI: ChatGPT's Impact on Screenwriting

In a surprising twist for Hollywood, Oscar-nominated writer-director Paul Schrader is embracing artificial intelligence as a source of inspiration for film scripts. Working with the AI chatbot ChatGPT, Schrader found it adept at producing original screenplay ideas, an area of concern for many industry professionals.

The 'Taxi Driver' writer has publicly shared his experience with ChatGPT, noting that it generated compelling film ideas from a range of esteemed directors, including himself. Schrader detailed his experience in a Facebook post, explaining that the innovative technology offered ideas from minds as diverse as Quentin Tarantino to Steven Spielberg within seconds.

Schrader's latest project, 'Oh, Canada', which he directed and wrote, brought these AI-assisted concepts to life. Featuring actors Richard Gere and Jacob Elordi, the drama released in 2024, exemplifying how artificial intelligence might well contribute positively to the creative fields.

