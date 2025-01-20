Saif Ali Khan Recovers After Dramatic Assault at Bandra Home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recuperating after sustaining multiple stab injuries during a burglary at his Bandra residence. Dr. Nitin Dange from Lilavati Hospital provided the latest health update on Monday, stating that Khan will be under observation for another day before a decision on his discharge is made.

The incident occurred when an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, broke into Khan's home allegedly to commit theft. Khan intervened during a confrontation between Shehzad and the housemaid, resulting in stab wounds to his thoracic spine. Despite the injuries, Dr. Dange noted Saif's bravery, describing how he entered the hospital "like a lion" even while covered in blood.

Dr. Dange also mentioned that Khan's condition has improved significantly, leading to him being moved from the ICU to a regular room. Meanwhile, police have intensified investigations into the case, charging the intruder under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The accused was caught in Thane while trying to flee, and it was confirmed that he originates from Bangladesh's Jhalokati district.

(With inputs from agencies.)