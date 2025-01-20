Maha Kumbh 2023: A Historic Gathering at Triveni Sangam
The Maha Kumbh 2023 at Triveni Sangam on January 29 is attracting over 10 crore pilgrims for the Mauni Amavasya ritual. With rare planetary combinations after 144 years, the 13 participating akharas are urged to adhere to their designated bathing times to prevent delays and ensure smooth proceedings.
The upcoming Maha Kumbh 2023 at the sacred Triveni Sangam is set to witness a massive turnout of 10 crore pilgrims for the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual. This ritual, scheduled for January 29, is significant due to auspicious planetary alignments occurring after a long span of 144 years.
In anticipation of the event's magnitude, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), governing the 13 Hindu monastic orders, has emphasized the need for all akharas to strictly follow their allotted bathing times. Previously observed delays have prompted tighter management to ensure an orderly procession and avoid inconvenience.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted meticulous planning on his recent visit, aiming for smooth coordination among authorities. Special trains and arrangements are being adjusted for the influx of devotees, while efforts are directed toward utilizing the full 12 km of bathing ghats to diffuse concentrations of pilgrims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
