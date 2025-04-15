Meitei Pilgrims Seek Safety Amidst Thangjing Hill Blockade Controversy

The Meitei community has turned to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking intervention over restricted access to the sacred Thangjing Hill in Manipur. A letter penned by the Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation claims that Meitei pilgrims face threats from 'Chin-Kuki militants and civil society groups' as they attempt to visit the culturally significant site.

The Foundation highlighted Thangjing Hill's profound religious value, where annual pilgrimages have been a time-honored tradition. They argue that the current blockade constitutes a violation of constitutional rights and poses a threat to their heritage. The unfolding situation, according to the group, is interpreted as a deliberate attempt to escalate tensions within the Meitei community.

The group pressed for swift action from the government to safeguard the Meitei pilgrims and civilians traveling to Thangjing Hill. Emphasizing the need for security measures, they urged the deployment of forces to maintain peace and prevent violence. This request follows the imposition of President's rule in Manipur after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)