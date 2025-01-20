Assam Denies Elephant Transport Allegations Amid Social Media Uproar

The government of Assam has firmly denied allegations that elephants have been transported out of the state. This comes in response to social media claims depicting a convoy of animal ambulances allegedly carrying the large mammals.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated unequivocally via a post on X that the elephants seen being transported do not originate from Assam. The Chief Minister's Office reiterated this stance, branding the reports as unfounded and misleading.

In contrast, Bhupen Kumar Borah, the state Congress president, expressed concern over the situation, accusing the Chief Minister of prioritizing political and financial gains over animal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)