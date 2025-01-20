Assam Denies Elephant Transport Allegations Amid Social Media Uproar
The Assam government has denied claims that elephants were transported out of the state, following viral social media posts depicting animal ambulances carrying elephants. The Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Chief Minister’s Office have both dismissed the reports as false. Opposition voices, however, question the government’s stance.
- Country:
- India
The government of Assam has firmly denied allegations that elephants have been transported out of the state. This comes in response to social media claims depicting a convoy of animal ambulances allegedly carrying the large mammals.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated unequivocally via a post on X that the elephants seen being transported do not originate from Assam. The Chief Minister's Office reiterated this stance, branding the reports as unfounded and misleading.
In contrast, Bhupen Kumar Borah, the state Congress president, expressed concern over the situation, accusing the Chief Minister of prioritizing political and financial gains over animal welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan's New Social Media Policy: Empowering Influencers to Boost Government Initiatives
Actress Honey Rose Files Complaint Against Obscene Social Media Remarks
Man Accused of Threatening Maharashtra Deputy CM in Social Media Post
TN Raj Bhavan removes social media post on certain developments in State Assembly.
Social Media Abuses Targeting Malayalam Actress Prompt Arrests and Investigations