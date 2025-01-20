Streamlining Firewood Procurement for Maha Kumbh Mela

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced an innovative online system to improve firewood procurement for pilgrims amid cold weather at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

This initiative, managed by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation, allows devotees to locate nearby firewood depots by simply searching on Google, making the process more efficient.

DSM Prayagraj RK Chandna confirmed that 16 firewood depots have been established, with pricing set at Rs 600 per quintal, to meet the increasing demand and guarantee a steady supply during the event.

