Streamlining Firewood Procurement for Maha Kumbh Mela
The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an online system to facilitate the procurement of firewood for pilgrims during Maha Kumbh Mela. This initiative, overseen by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation, enables devotees to find firewood depots via Google, ensuring a seamless and efficient procurement experience.
The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced an innovative online system to improve firewood procurement for pilgrims amid cold weather at the Maha Kumbh Mela.
This initiative, managed by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation, allows devotees to locate nearby firewood depots by simply searching on Google, making the process more efficient.
DSM Prayagraj RK Chandna confirmed that 16 firewood depots have been established, with pricing set at Rs 600 per quintal, to meet the increasing demand and guarantee a steady supply during the event.
