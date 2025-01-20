Controversy Erupts Over 'Toxic' Film Set in Bengaluru Forest

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has issued a show cause notice over the disputed case surrounding the Kannada film 'Toxic', starring Yash. The controversy involves official claims made to the Supreme Court in 2020 that certain forest lands had lost their status.

The specific allegations center on officials who filed an Interlocutory Application claiming forest land, previously belonging to HMT, was no longer classified as such without obtaining necessary Cabinet approval. A recent Cabinet meeting sanctioned the withdrawal of the application.

On-site film activities included tree felling in a reserve forest in Bengaluru's Peenya Plantation. Intended development plans aim to restore the land for public usage, similar to iconic Bengaluru parks. Minister Khandre encourages resident support for these conservation efforts.

