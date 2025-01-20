Left Menu

Crackdown on Counterfeit Handicrafts in Kashmir

Kashmir authorities have warned dealers against selling machine-made products as hand-made, tarnishing the region's heritage. Inspections are underway to seize such items. Stakeholders are urged to seek Geographical Indication tagging for authenticity.

Srinagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:36 IST
  • India

Kashmir authorities have issued a stern warning to handicraft dealers engaging in the deceptive practice of marketing machine-made products as handmade items, a move that risks damaging the region's rich cultural heritage.

The Handicrafts and Handloom Department of Kashmir alerted showroom owners against passing machine-made goods as authentic hand-made items, threatening strict action under relevant trade and quality control acts if directives are ignored. Complaints have been rising, pointing out instances where tourists and buyers are misled into purchasing machine-made Turkish carpets under the guise of genuine Kashmir hand-knotted carpets.

The department has deployed the Central Inspection Squad to intensify checks at Srinagar City Centre and key health resorts, aiming to confiscate counterfeit goods masquerading as Kashmir Art. They advocate for artisans to obtain Geographical Indication tags for genuine Kashmiri crafts, enhancing product authenticity and protecting the renowned heritage.

