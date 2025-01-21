Faces of History: Emotions at Trump's Second Inauguration

A pastor passionately preaching, a former president winking, and tech billionaires observing intently marked the setting of President Donald Trump's second inauguration. The mix of expressions from various onlookers created a vivid portrait of the emotions of the day.

Captured by photographers, the collage of faces depicted a wide range of feelings, from hope to apprehension. These images were not a broad slice of American life, but they conveyed the moment's diverse emotions, frozen in time by camera lenses.

Notable figures like Joe Biden and George W. Bush were seen smiling, while Trump alternated between seriousness and broad grins. The day was a reflection of American humanity, emphasized through the expressions of those present at the Capitol Dome.

(With inputs from agencies.)