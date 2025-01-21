Kerala Assembly Honours Influential Figures in Literature and Politics

The Kerala Assembly took a solemn moment on Tuesday to honor the legacies of three distinguished figures: M T Vasudevan Nair, M T Padma, and K Muhammadunni Haji. Speaker A N Shamseer reflected on their achievements before the session proceeded.

M T Vasudevan Nair, an acclaimed Malayalam literary figure and Jnanpith award recipient, passed away at 91 due to heart failure. Nair's prolific career included nine novels, 19 short story collections, and 54 screenplays, earning numerous illustrious awards.

Meanwhile, former minister and Congress leader Padma, who made strides in fisheries and rural development during her tenure, died at 81. K Muhammadunni Haji, a respected IUML leader, was remembered for his political contributions in Malappuram.

