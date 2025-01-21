Kerala Assembly Honours Influential Figures in Literature and Politics
The Kerala Assembly paid tribute to literary icon M T Vasudevan Nair, former minister M T Padma, and ex-MLA K Muhammadunni Haji. The session honored their contributions with a moment of silence. Nair, a Jnanpith award-winning author, passed away at 91, while Padma and Haji also left significant legacies in politics.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Assembly took a solemn moment on Tuesday to honor the legacies of three distinguished figures: M T Vasudevan Nair, M T Padma, and K Muhammadunni Haji. Speaker A N Shamseer reflected on their achievements before the session proceeded.
M T Vasudevan Nair, an acclaimed Malayalam literary figure and Jnanpith award recipient, passed away at 91 due to heart failure. Nair's prolific career included nine novels, 19 short story collections, and 54 screenplays, earning numerous illustrious awards.
Meanwhile, former minister and Congress leader Padma, who made strides in fisheries and rural development during her tenure, died at 81. K Muhammadunni Haji, a respected IUML leader, was remembered for his political contributions in Malappuram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trudeau to Resign: A Turning Point for Canadian Politics
Trudeau's Exit: A Turning Point for Canadian Politics
Turmoil in Canadian Politics: Trudeau and Freeland's Sudden Exits Stir Uncertainty
Scholz vs Musk: A Battle of Influence in German Politics
Biden, Nippon Steel, and the U.S. Steel Saga: A Legal Battle Over National Security and Politics