Aamir Khan Lauds Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Upcoming Film 'Loveyapa'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan graced the screening of 'Loveyapa' on Monday evening, supporting his son Junaid Khan alongside Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the legendary late actress Sridevi. Khan, known for his iconic role in 'Andaz Apna Apna,' donned a classic white kurta paired stylishly with blue denim for the event.

In sync with the theme of camaraderie, Junaid Khan matched his co-star Khushi Kapoor in black attire. Khushi chose a chic black crop top teamed with flared denim, exuding a relaxed yet fashionable vibe. The film's trailer, unveiled last week, promises a blend of comedy, drama, and romance, as it explores the entangled lives of a young couple after they mistakenly swap mobile phones.

Aamir Khan, after viewing the film's rough cut, expressed his delight, stating, "I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining." The acclaimed actor drew parallels between Khushi's performance and her mother's remarkable talent, highlighting the energy reminiscent of Sridevi that Khushi brings to the screen. Adding to the stellar cast, the film also includes Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda under the direction of Advait Chandan, set to release on February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)