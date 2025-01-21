Left Menu

Celebrating Foundation Days: Yogi Adityanath's Wishes to North-Eastern States

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm wishes to the people of Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya on their respective foundation days. He praised Tripura for its folk culture, Manipur for its natural resources, and Meghalaya for its natural beauty, expressing hopes for their continual development.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya as they celebrated their foundation days.

In social media posts, Adityanath highlighted the cultural richness and natural beauty of these states. For Tripura, he emphasized the richness of its folk culture, expressing hope for the state's steady development.

He praised Manipur's abundance of natural resources and wished for its growth, while urging the people of Meghalaya to continue setting new benchmarks in development, given their state's incredible natural beauty and rich folk traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

