Left Menu

Tax Evasion Probe Targets Film Industry Icon Dil Raju

The Income Tax Department conducted searches at multiple locations linked to prominent film producer Dil Raju and others in relation to tax evasion charges. Locations including Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills were targeted. Dil Raju is a noted Telugu film producer and chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:38 IST
Tax Evasion Probe Targets Film Industry Icon Dil Raju
Dil Raju
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday carried out searches at several sites connected to notable film producer Dil Raju and others in the city, according to official sources.

The raids were part of an investigation into allegations of tax evasion. Sources stated that the searches extended to properties linked to other film producers as well.

Covering multiple locations, the raids took place in key areas including Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. Dil Raju, formally known as Venkata Ramana Reddy, is recognized as a leading film producer and holds the position of chairman at the Telangana Film Development Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025