Tax Evasion Probe Targets Film Industry Icon Dil Raju

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday carried out searches at several sites connected to notable film producer Dil Raju and others in the city, according to official sources.

The raids were part of an investigation into allegations of tax evasion. Sources stated that the searches extended to properties linked to other film producers as well.

Covering multiple locations, the raids took place in key areas including Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. Dil Raju, formally known as Venkata Ramana Reddy, is recognized as a leading film producer and holds the position of chairman at the Telangana Film Development Corporation.

