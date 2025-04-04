Hyderabad Police Seize Cocaine & Ecstasy in Jubilee Hills Bust

In a significant raid, the Hyderabad Task Force police seized seven grams of cocaine and 3.7 grams of ecstasy pills from a man identified as Kopparti Sai Manikanta.

The operation, according to Hyderabad Police, occurred on Thursday at Tadipatri Biryani on Road No. 11 within the Jubilee Hills police station limits.

Besides the narcotics, police confiscated a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from Manikanta, a 27-year-old resident of Bhimavaram, West Godavari District. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985, and investigations continue. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)