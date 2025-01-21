Japanese Ad Exodus: Fuji TV's Star Scandal Shakes Industry

Dozens of significant Japanese companies have withdrawn their commercials from Fuji Television following accusations that the company attempted to conceal a sex scandal involving Masahiro Nakai, a renowned TV host.

The controversy centers on Nakai, a former SMAP member, linked to an alleged sexual assault at a party arranged by a Fuji TV employee. Schikan Bunshun reported a 90 million yen settlement between Nakai and the alleged victim, which Nakai acknowledged but denied involving violence.

Initially, the scandal did not prompt an immediate sponsor exodus. However, following Fuji TV's news conference filled with criticism of transparency, companies, including Nissan, Toyota, Shiseido, and Seven & I Holdings, pulled ads. Rising Sun Management, a key shareholder, demanded a full inquiry into the affair.

