Bhutan's Queen Mother Revisits the Iconic Taj Mahal

Bhutan's Queen Mother Tshering Yangdon paid a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal on Tuesday, alongside members of the Bhutanese royal family. This marks her second time visiting the world-famous monument following her initial visit three decades ago.

The royal family's tour lasted about ninety minutes, during which they engaged in an extensive photo session. Tour guide Shamshuddin, who accompanied them, noted that Queen Mother Yangdon was eager to rediscover the historical details and intricate architecture of the Taj Mahal. Family members were also curious and posed questions about its construction and inlay work.

Under tight security, the visit was carried out smoothly with assistance from Syed Arib Ahmed, ACP for Taj Security. Officers from the Tourism Police Station and Taj Security Police were deployed to ensure the royal family's safety during their time at the monument.

(With inputs from agencies.)