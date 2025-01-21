Vivendi's Strategic Prelude: More Clarity Needed

Vivendi's recent restructuring into four companies has left analysts and investors eager for a clearer strategic roadmap. The break-up, which separated Canal+, Havas, and the Louis Hachette Group, was supported by the Bollore family. Despite this bold move aimed at unlocking greater value, Vivendi's overall market capitalization was still perceived to be less than the combined worth of its parts.

The company's leadership is now under pressure to communicate its strategies better to justify the spin-offs to its stakeholders. This development in the French media conglomerate landscape marks a significant shift in its corporate structure.

In a different sphere of entertainment, Iron Maiden's lead singer, Bruce Dickinson, demonstrated his versatility by participating in a veteran fencing competition in northern France. Despite Iron Maiden not touring until May, the 66-year-old musician, who has been passionate about fencing for nearly five decades, finished 13th in one of the most prestigious veteran tournaments in Faches Thumesnil.

(With inputs from agencies.)