Left Menu

Warner Bros Unveils 2025 Cinematic Extravaganza

Warner Bros and Universal Pictures announce their 2025 film slate showcasing an array of genres and top actors. Highlights include Bong Joon-Ho's "Mickey 17," a new "Superman," and "Final Destination: Bloodlines." The diverse lineup promises exceptional cinematic experiences for audiences worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:55 IST
Warner Bros Unveils 2025 Cinematic Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures are set to deliver a cinematic feast in 2025 with a slate of dynamic films covering every genre.

The lineup kicks off with Bong Joon-Ho's anticipated "Mickey 17" on March 7, followed by a string of hits including "A Minecraft Movie," "Sinners," and "Superman."

From thrillers to family adventures, Warner Bros promises to cater to audiences of all ages, aiming to exceed expectations with their most diverse theatrical releases yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025