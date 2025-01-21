Ancient Lord Brahma Statue Unearthed in Tripura
An ancient stone statue resembling Lord Brahma was discovered in Tripura's Unakoti district by laborers. Officials have secured the artifact, which has attracted local worship. The statue is temporarily housed at the district magistrate's office, while its historic value is evaluated by the Archaeological Survey of India.
An ancient statue believed to represent Lord Brahma was discovered in the Unakoti district of Tripura, India, as confirmed by local officials on Tuesday.
The remarkable find occurred during the construction of a village road in the Bhuiyapara area, just 3 km from the famed Unakoti archaeological site, where laborers stumbled upon the stone artifact.
Following its discovery, villagers began offering prayers to the statue. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pradip Sarkar and ASI Conservator Assistant Abhishek Kumar arrived at the scene to evaluate the artifact. Currently, the statue is secured at the Unakoti district magistrate's office for preservation and further research.
(With inputs from agencies.)
