Ancient Lord Brahma Statue Unearthed in Tripura

An ancient statue believed to represent Lord Brahma was discovered in the Unakoti district of Tripura, India, as confirmed by local officials on Tuesday.

The remarkable find occurred during the construction of a village road in the Bhuiyapara area, just 3 km from the famed Unakoti archaeological site, where laborers stumbled upon the stone artifact.

Following its discovery, villagers began offering prayers to the statue. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pradip Sarkar and ASI Conservator Assistant Abhishek Kumar arrived at the scene to evaluate the artifact. Currently, the statue is secured at the Unakoti district magistrate's office for preservation and further research.

