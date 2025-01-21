Left Menu

Former President Kovind's Sacred Dip at Sangam

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his family, took part in a holy dip at the Sangam in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta welcomed him at the ghat. Following the bath, Kovind inaugurated the Nandi Seva Sansthan camp at the Maha Kumbh area.

Ram Nath Kovind
  • Country:
  • India

Former President Ram Nath Kovind took part in a sacred ritual on Tuesday, immersing himself in the waters of the Sangam along with his wife and daughter.

Upon his arrival at the ghat, Kovind was greeted by Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta, according to the minister's Public Relations Officer.

After the ceremonial bath, Kovind proceeded to inaugurate the newly established camp of the Nandi Seva Sansthan located in Sector 24 of the Maha Kumbh area. Notably, poet Kumar Vishwas also joined minister Gupta for a holy dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

