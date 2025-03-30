Celebrating Faith: Uttarakhand CM Performs Ganga Aarti
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed the Ganga Aarti at Roorkee's Laxminarayan Ghat on Navsamvatsara Chaitra Navratri. Emphasizing the importance of Mother Ganga, Dhami urged for sustained efforts to maintain the river's sanctity. Local officials, including Roorkee BJP MLA Pradeep Batra, were in attendance.
In a significant display of cultural and religious observance, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed the revered Ganga Aarti ritual on the banks of the Ganga River in Roorkee. The event took place during the auspicious Navsamvatsara Chaitra Navratri.
The ceremony, held at the Laxminarayan Ghat near the Laxminarayan Temple, was conducted with full traditional rituals. Dhami highlighted the symbolic importance of the Aarti as a reflection of deep-rooted faith in Mother Ganga and called for collective efforts to preserve the river's sanctity.
Joining the Chief Minister were Roorkee BJP MLA Pradeep Batra, temple committee members, and locals, who gathered to witness the spiritual ceremony that underscores Uttarakhand's cultural heritage.
