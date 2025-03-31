Gangaur Festival: Rajasthan's Celebration of Cultural Prosperity

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has extended warm greetings to the populace on the occasion of Gangaur, a festival signifying the rich cultural tapestry of the state. Sharma conveyed his heartfelt wishes, emphasizing the spiritual connotations associated with Mother Parvati and Lord Shiva, for whom the festival is celebrated.

Regarded as one of the most pivotal celebrations in Rajasthan, Gangaur symbolizes the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the divine example of conjugal joy. It is observed throughout Rajasthan in March-April, marking the transition from winter to spring.

Data from the Tourism Ministry underlines that women play a central role in the festivities, worshipping clay idols of Gan and Gauri. While unmarried girls pray for an ideal spouse, married women seek blessings for their husbands' longevity. The vibrant observance reaches its zenith on the 18th day of worship, culminating in the immersion of the idols.

(With inputs from agencies.)