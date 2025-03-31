Left Menu

Gangaur Festival: Rajasthan's Celebration of Cultural Prosperity

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extends greetings on Gangaur, highlighting its cultural significance. Celebrated throughout the state, Gangaur marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is revered by women who seek blessings for marital happiness. It coincides with Chaitra, heralding spring's arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:01 IST
Gangaur Festival: Rajasthan's Celebration of Cultural Prosperity
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has extended warm greetings to the populace on the occasion of Gangaur, a festival signifying the rich cultural tapestry of the state. Sharma conveyed his heartfelt wishes, emphasizing the spiritual connotations associated with Mother Parvati and Lord Shiva, for whom the festival is celebrated.

Regarded as one of the most pivotal celebrations in Rajasthan, Gangaur symbolizes the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the divine example of conjugal joy. It is observed throughout Rajasthan in March-April, marking the transition from winter to spring.

Data from the Tourism Ministry underlines that women play a central role in the festivities, worshipping clay idols of Gan and Gauri. While unmarried girls pray for an ideal spouse, married women seek blessings for their husbands' longevity. The vibrant observance reaches its zenith on the 18th day of worship, culminating in the immersion of the idols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025