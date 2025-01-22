Legal Battle Intensifies in Tupac Shakur's Murder Case

In the latest development of a high-profile legal saga, Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the sole suspect charged in the 1990s killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur, has lost his attempt to have the murder case dismissed. Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny ruled on Tuesday, noting the lack of any immunity agreements, a claim Davis has persistently made.

Defense attorney Carl Arnold argued his 61-year-old client's constitutional rights have been violated due to a 27-year delay in prosecution, insisting that immunity deals had been established with various authorities. Despite these assertions, prosecutors maintain there's no evidence supporting Davis' immunity claims from interviews conducted in 1998 and the early 2000s.

Set for trial on March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas, Davis faces first-degree murder charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The prosecution's case hinges heavily on evidence, including Davis' own memoir, where he allegedly confesses to orchestrating the shooting of Shakur near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996.

(With inputs from agencies.)