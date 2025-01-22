Left Menu

Legal Battle Intensifies in Tupac Shakur's Murder Case

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, accused in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, failed to dismiss his case as the court found no proof of promised immunity. His trial is set for March 17, 2024, with prosecutors confident in their evidence, notably Davis' own accounts and memoirs detailing the events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 22-01-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 00:00 IST
Legal Battle Intensifies in Tupac Shakur's Murder Case

In the latest development of a high-profile legal saga, Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the sole suspect charged in the 1990s killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur, has lost his attempt to have the murder case dismissed. Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny ruled on Tuesday, noting the lack of any immunity agreements, a claim Davis has persistently made.

Defense attorney Carl Arnold argued his 61-year-old client's constitutional rights have been violated due to a 27-year delay in prosecution, insisting that immunity deals had been established with various authorities. Despite these assertions, prosecutors maintain there's no evidence supporting Davis' immunity claims from interviews conducted in 1998 and the early 2000s.

Set for trial on March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas, Davis faces first-degree murder charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The prosecution's case hinges heavily on evidence, including Davis' own memoir, where he allegedly confesses to orchestrating the shooting of Shakur near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025