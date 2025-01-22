Elon Musk's Gesture Sparks Controversy Amid Extremist Reactions

Elon Musk's recent public appearance has stirred controversy due to an unclear gesture during his speech. The billionaire extended his arm outward and upward, a move that sparked comparisons to a Nazi salute.

Criticism erupted swiftly, with extremist groups praising the gesture and watchdog organizations urging caution. Musk, while dismissing the claims of intentionality, has not explicitly denied the interpretations.

The incident highlights the ongoing scrutiny Musk faces over his management of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, particularly around issues of hate speech and extremist content.

