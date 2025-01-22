Left Menu

Elon Musk's Gesture Sparks Controversy Amid Extremist Reactions

Elon Musk's recent arm gesture during a speech has ignited fervor and criticism. Initially seen as a possible Nazi salute, it has been met with sharp reactions from extremists and watchdogs. While some defend him, claiming it's a misunderstood gesture, others stress its potential harm regardless of intent.

Updated: 22-01-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 03:55 IST
Elon Musk's recent public appearance has stirred controversy due to an unclear gesture during his speech. The billionaire extended his arm outward and upward, a move that sparked comparisons to a Nazi salute.

Criticism erupted swiftly, with extremist groups praising the gesture and watchdog organizations urging caution. Musk, while dismissing the claims of intentionality, has not explicitly denied the interpretations.

The incident highlights the ongoing scrutiny Musk faces over his management of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, particularly around issues of hate speech and extremist content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

