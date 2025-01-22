Timbertales Luxury Resort: A Symphony of Serenity and Opulence in Coorg

Timbertales Luxury Resort, a premium destination in Coorg, announces its grand opening this January. Set amidst 100 acres of lush forest, the resort offers 71 eco-luxurious villas designed to provide tranquility and unmatched comfort. Its unique architecture, crafted by renowned architect Abdul Manan, harmonizes modern luxury with traditional craftsmanship.

With an expansive wellness center, Viyoma, spread across 27,000 square feet, guests can enjoy a range of therapies, including a Turkish Hammam, Swedish, Balinese, Aromatherapy, and Ayurvedic treatments. The Vinyasa Yoga Deck and a sauna with scenic views enhance the wellness offerings, creating an oasis of rejuvenation.

Dining at Timbertales is a gastronomic delight with various options like the 'Bamboo Buzz' restaurant and 'Twisted Basil' plant-based kitchen offering curated dishes that promise an authentic culinary experience. Nature walks, kayaking, and a coffee experience round out the resort's offerings, ensuring an engaging stay for all visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)