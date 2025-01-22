Left Menu

Timbertales Luxury Resort: A Symphony of Serenity and Opulence in Coorg

Timbertales Luxury Resort in Coorg opens its doors this January, offering a serene retreat with 71 eco-luxurious villas spread over 100 acres. Designed by architect Abdul Manan, the resort combines traditional craftsmanship and modern amenities. Featuring wellness centers, diverse dining, and nature experiences, it redefines luxury tourism in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:06 IST
Timbertales Luxury Resort: A Symphony of Serenity and Opulence in Coorg

Timbertales Luxury Resort, a premium destination in Coorg, announces its grand opening this January. Set amidst 100 acres of lush forest, the resort offers 71 eco-luxurious villas designed to provide tranquility and unmatched comfort. Its unique architecture, crafted by renowned architect Abdul Manan, harmonizes modern luxury with traditional craftsmanship.

With an expansive wellness center, Viyoma, spread across 27,000 square feet, guests can enjoy a range of therapies, including a Turkish Hammam, Swedish, Balinese, Aromatherapy, and Ayurvedic treatments. The Vinyasa Yoga Deck and a sauna with scenic views enhance the wellness offerings, creating an oasis of rejuvenation.

Dining at Timbertales is a gastronomic delight with various options like the 'Bamboo Buzz' restaurant and 'Twisted Basil' plant-based kitchen offering curated dishes that promise an authentic culinary experience. Nature walks, kayaking, and a coffee experience round out the resort's offerings, ensuring an engaging stay for all visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

Metaverse unleashed: The new frontier of digital and real-world integration

Revolutionizing Android security: A new approach to combat malware with unprecedented accuracy

Unlocking AI’s potential: Why better environments matter

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025