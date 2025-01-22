Tragedy in Turkiye: Fire Engulfs Ski Resort Hotel
A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey's ski resort region has resulted in 76 deaths and 51 injuries, with guests trapped in smoke-filled rooms. Authorities are investigating the cause, while the country mourns the tragic loss of life.
A devastating fire swept through the Grand Kartal Hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkiye, leaving 76 people dead and 51 injured. The incident occurred as the resort entered a two-week winter school break, with the hotel near full capacity.
Witnesses Esra Karakisa and Halime Cetin described the scene of terror as people trapped in smoke-filled rooms either pleaded for help or jumped from the building. Six prosecutors have been appointed to investigate the blaze, suspected to have started in the restaurant on the fourth floor and quickly spread upwards.
The nation mourns the tragedy, with flags lowered and a day of mourning declared. The authorities have detained nine individuals for questioning, including the hotel owner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
