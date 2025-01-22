Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Development Projects in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat on January 23 to inaugurate various projects, including a cancer hospital in Surat and infrastructure developments in Ahmedabad. Shah will also launch the Hindu Spiritual & Service Fair and other civic projects during his visit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Gujarat on January 23 for a series of inaugurations. One of the key highlights of his schedule includes launching a cancer hospital in Surat, as part of a series of infrastructure projects.

Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar seat in the Lok Sabha, will start his day at the Gujarat University Ground, opening the 'Hindu Spiritual & Service Fair'. Later, he will address attendees post-inauguration of the hospital and a sanatorium on Dumas Road, Surat.

The itinerary further includes returning to Ahmedabad to inaugurate two underpasses and laying the foundation for drainage and water conservation projects in the city. An evening ceremony will see the opening of a sports complex beneath a railway overbridge in Thaltej.

