Mumbai Police Uncover Crucial Evidence in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Mumbai Police discovered key fingerprints of the accused in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing at his Bandra home. The intruder, Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, intended theft. Significant clues were found at the crime scene. Shehzad was arrested, and further investigation is underway as allegations of improper probe surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:06 IST
Investigation team at Saif Ali Khan's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have made significant progress in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, uncovering several fingerprints belonging to the accused, Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, at the actor's Bandra residence. The Bollywood actor was attacked last week by Shehzad, who allegedly broke into his home with intentions to steal, leading to a violent altercation and subsequent injuries to Khan, primarily in the thoracic spine. Khan was swiftly taken to Lilavati Hospital for urgent medical care following the attack.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities have pinpointed the accused's fingerprints on various spots, including the stairway, toilet door, and Jeh Khan's room door handle. Police reports indicate that before the incident, the accused attempted to enter three other homes. The police believe these fingerprints will be instrumental in building the case against Shehzad.

The accused has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Despite these charges, Shehzad was reportedly attempting to flee to Bangladesh when apprehended in Thane. Additionally, Shehzad's lawyer, Sandeep Shekhane, disputes the police's narrative, criticizing the lack of a thorough investigation and denying claims of Shehzad's Bangladeshi nationality. The case was brought to light by Aleyamma Philip, a 56-year-old nurse, following Khan's hospitalization for severe injuries, from which he has since recovered and returned home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

